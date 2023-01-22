Taiwan sees success in promoting inmate-made products

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those still scratching their heads about which presents to buy for Lunar New Year visits may as well consider products made by inmates, suggests the Agency of Corrections (AOC).

The agency has been promoting “one specialty for each prison” in its vocational training program for those serving their sentences. Food products, for example, incorporate local materials that enhance their uniqueness.

Sales for some items manufactured at prison factories have been brisk, partly thanks to the recommendations of online influencers. A revenue of NT$170 million (US$5.6 million) was recorded in 2022, with earnings channeled to inmates and compensation claims for victims, wrote CNA.

The Chiayi Detention Center is known for its facial masks that use extracts of high-mountain tea leaves and are rich in collagen. The Yunlin Second Prison specializes in black soybean sauce and the Changhua Prison takes pride in its camellia seed oil, said the AOC.

Other specialties manufactured by Taiwan’s jails include kumquat cakes, pork dumplings, the essence of chicken, cheesecakes, roe sausages, and coffee beans. The products can be purchased via the online shopping mall of the justice ministry.



Soba noodles made by the Changhua Prison. (CNA photo)