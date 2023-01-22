Alexa
Women in Taiwan more supportive of net-zero goals than men

Young people also appear less interested in carbon neutral objectives

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/22 16:20
People walk past new year decorations hanging for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac, in Taip... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gender divide is seen in Taiwan towards the effort to go carbon neutral, with women showing stronger support for net-zero objectives, a 2022 study has found.

The research, which explores how the public perceives the 20 practices in everyday life to reduce one’s carbon footprint, indicates that women are more willing to adopt a greener lifestyle than men.

In the 20 behaviors involving different facets of daily life from dining to transportation and recreation, men expressed higher levels of approval for only four of the total than women. These were energy-efficient driving, green architecture, rental housing, and remote working.

This can be attributed to the fact that women often play a major role in managing household expenditures and that emission-cutting actions, such as eating seasoned food and buying fewer new clothes, are more likely to resonate with them, said Lin Chi-hsun (林志勳) from the ITRI Industrial Economic and Knowledge Center (IEK), which conducted the survey.

Meanwhile, the research also suggests less interest in net-zero and sustainability initiatives among young people, Lin said. The government needs to communicate better with the youth through more innovative approaches that attract their attention, he added.

An EAST strategy is key to engaging people in the eco campaign, Lin believes, which denotes Easy, Attractive, Social, and Timely.
