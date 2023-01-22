Alexa
Oilers beat reeling Canucks 4-2 for 6th straight victory

By Associated Press
2023/01/22 14:12
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid (97) is congratulated for his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday...
Vancouver Canucks' Lane Pederson, left, gets into a scuffle with Edmonton Oilers' Klim Kostin, center, and Dylan Holloway during the first period of a...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) passes the puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin during the second period of an NHL hockey gam...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, right, knocks the puck out of the air in front of Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller during the second period of an NHL h...
Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stands behind the bench before the team's NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Jan. 21, 202...
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway (55) skates with the puck in front of Vancouver Canucks' Lane Pederson (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey ...
Vancouver Canucks' Curtis Lazar (20) is struck by the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period of an NHL ho...
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, back right, and Darnell Nurse celebrate McDavid's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NH...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists to set a career high in points and the surging Edmonton Oilers beat the reeling Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

Hyman has 56 points with 24 goals and 32 assists. He had 54 points last seasoon.

The Canucks lost their third game in four nights and are 1-9-0 in their last 10. Chants of “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There it is)” echoed around Rogers Arena in recognition of Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau, who is expected to be fired in the coming days.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored and had two assists for Edmonton, Connor McDavid had his 40th goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl scored his 28th goal. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves to help the Oilers improve to 27-18-3.

Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin made 25 saves.

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Host Columbus on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports