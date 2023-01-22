TSMC in Taiwan making best of tricky geopolitical situation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is keeping calm as it finds itself in the middle of a tug-of-war between two global superpowers, the United States and China.

The Economist notes that it is a far bigger supplier to Washington than it is to Beijing, but if a military conflict were to break out over Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, TSMC’s foundries would all be dangerously exposed to China due to their locations along the west coast of the country. The company for now is not panicked, The Economist said.

For now, Taiwan’s silicon shield is holding. China is still struggling to develop its own independent semiconductor industry, while the U.S. has tightened its control of certain vital semiconductor technologies, including AI chip design, chip software, and chipmaking equipment to further slow down Beijing’s progress, the report noted.

The U.S. also passed the CHIPS Act last year, which has used subsidies to attract around US$200 billion (NT$6.07 trillion) in investment commitments, according to The Economist. Two of the biggest chipmakers to benefit from these have been TSMC and U.S. chipmaker Intel.

TSMC’s moves to expand production overseas in the U.S., which have been incorrectly criticized by Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang and others as hollowing out the country’s chip industry, are actually in response to geopolitics. TSMC’s U.S. expansion does not mean the company is leaving Taiwan, and it is unlikely to affect its profitability, but what it does is give the chipmaker geopolitical flexibility in the long term, the report said. The Economist noted that TSMC is playing a subtle game of diplomacy where its business interests are at the forefront.

While TSMC recently upped its U.S. investment to US$40 billion, much of which is going to set up a second fab in Phoenix to manufacture 3nm chips by 2026, the company already has a 3nm facility in Tainan with four times the wafer capacity than the two proposed for Arizona, The Economist cited Pierre Ferragu of New Street Research as saying. The company’s U.S. plans are more of a long-term insurance policy than an immediate game-changer, per The Economist.

For now, the majority of TSMC’s R&D will also remain in Taiwan, in addition to at least four-fifths of the chipmaker’s production capacity.

As for profitability, some critics say that since manufacturing in the U.S. is so expensive, Washington’s subsidies may not be enough and TSMC could have to bear the brunt of any losses from the move, while others say CHIPS Act subsidies will also help out rival Intel.

Even though U.S. construction costs are up to five times more expensive than in Taiwan, TSMC officials on a Jan. 12 earnings call said that customers who wanted their chips to be made in America would pay a higher price, protecting profits, The Economist said. As for serious competition from Intel, industry consultant Malcolm Penn told the outlet that TSMC is so far ahead in cutting-edge chipmaking that its most advanced processes will always be in short supply.

The Economist pointed out that while TSMC’s upcoming Arizona fabs cannot solve America’s reliance on overseas chips, the plants can help provide good manufacturing jobs for the Biden administration to talk up, while they also help the Taiwanese chipmaker create a long-term hedge on its own future. As producing chips becomes more expensive and complex, TSMC may need more access to global talent considering Taiwan’s shrinking population, and the U.S. may be able to help with that.