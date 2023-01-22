Taiwan reports 18,871 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 18,871 local COVID-19 infections Sunday (Jan. 22), as well as 316 imported cases and 27 deaths, according to a news release from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new local cases included 8,638 males, 10,222 females, and 11 individuals whose gender is still being investigated. The cases ranged in age from under five to 99.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,054, followed by Taoyuan City with 2,243 cases and Taichung City with 2,153. Kaohsiung City reported 2,140 cases, Taipei City 1,991, Tainan City 1,546, Changhua County 738, Hsinchu County 577, Hsinchu City 557, Miaoli County 491, Pingtung County 397, Keelung City 375, Yunlin County 317, Yilan County 256, Nantou County 244, Chiayi County 215, Hualien County 196, Chiayi City 170, Taitung County 85, Kinmen County 81, Penghu Country 40, and Lienchiang County five.

The 27 newly reported deaths were 17 male and 10 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, who were all listed as severe cases and diagnosed with COVID between Dec. 10 and Tuesday (Jan. 17). 26 had chronic diseases and 17 did not receive three vaccine shots; they died between Jan. 7 and Thursday (Jan. 19).

The 316 new imported cases included 171 males and 145 females, aged from under five to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 22 and Saturday (Jan. 21).

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 9,342,958 COVID cases, including 9,295,816 domestic cases and 47,088 imported ones. The 16,098 fatalities include 16,078 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,131 deaths, Taipei City 1,753, Taichung City 1,721, and Kaohsiung City 1,592.