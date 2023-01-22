O'Neal lifts Alabama State over Prairie View A&M 56-55 in OT

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jordan O'Neal scored a go-ahead layup with 19 seconds left in overtime and finished with 11 points as Alabama State beat Prairie View A&M 56-55 on Saturday night.

O'Neal also contributed 13 rebounds for the Hornets (6-13, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Range scored 11 points and Duane Posey pitched in with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Hegel Augustin finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Panthers (7-13, 3-4). Brian Myles added eight points and six rebounds, while Nikkei Rutty scored six with 10 boards.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Alabama State hosts Texas Southern while Prairie View A&M visits Alabama A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.