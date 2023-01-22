Williams, Robertson rally Oklahoma past Oklahoma St, 97-93

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored a season-high 26 points and Taylor Robertson scored 15 after halftime and No. 15 Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 97-93 on Saturday.

The Sooners rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second-straight Saturday to remain atop the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas last week and have won 13 of 14.

Ana Llanusa scored 17 points for Oklahoma (16-2, 6-1) to surpass 1,500 career points. Liz Scott added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Lexy Keys scored at the basket with 8:44 left to give OSU a 77-70 lead, but Navaeh Tot and Ana Llanusa hit back-to-back 3s to get within one a minute later. Skylar Vann’s 3 with 4:03 left put the Sooners in front for good, 86-84.

Robertson hit 2 of 4 from distance and is now three shy of the all-time 3-point record of 497 set by Kelsey Mitchell.

Oklahoma plays at No. 25 Texas Wednesday before facing No. 18 Iowa State Saturday. Oklahoma State plays host to Kansas State Wednesday.

__

AP women’s college basketball:

https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25