Pitlick scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Maple Leafs, 3-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Rem Pitlick whipped a wrist shot past goalie Ilya Samsonov 2:14 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored as Montreal overcame a two-goal deficit to reach 20-24-3. Samuel Montembeault made 36 saves.

Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Toronto. Samsonov stopped 28 shots.

The Maple Leafs scored 53 seconds into the game when William Nylander sent a drop-back pass for Giordano in the slot and he beat Montembeault under the blocker. Jarnkrok made it 2-0 with 2:30 left in the first.

Anderson struck at 1:46 of the second and Harvey-Pinard scored his first goal of the season with 6:25 left in the period.

With 2:07 left in regulation, Nylander was called for high-sticking, giving Montreal a 4-on-3 power play for 1:01. Toronto successfully killed the penalty and the game went to overtime.

UP NEXT:

Maple Leafs: Host New York Islanders on Monday night.

Canadiens: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

