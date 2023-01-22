SE Missouri State takes down Tennessee Tech 84-77 in 2OT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Chris Harris had 23 points in Southeast Missouri State's 84-77 overtime win against Tennessee Tech on Saturday night.

Harris added 11 rebounds for the Redhawks (10-11, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Phillip Russell scored 13 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. Israel Barnes was 5 of 12 shooting (0 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points. Aquan Smart also had 10 points.

Jayvis Harvey finished with 22 points and three steals for the Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-3). Tennessee Tech also got 18 points from Brett Thompson. Erik Oliver also had 13 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Southeast Missouri State hosts Tennessee State while Tennessee Tech hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.