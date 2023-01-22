Fires reported across Taiwan as public celebrates Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple fires were reported across Taiwan on Saturday evening (Jan. 21) and early Sunday morning (Jan. 22) as Lunar New Year celebrations were underway.

The largest fire occurred at a plastic factory in Tainan’s Annan District at around 4 a.m. The Tainan City Government Fire Bureau received a report at 4:23 a.m. and dispatched 34 fire engines and over 100 firefighters to put out the fire.

When the firefighters arrived, the blaze at the factory had already spread all over the building and onto nearby vehicles. Liberty Times reported that the sound of explosions could be heard at the scene allegedly due to oil products stored at the location.



The fire spread to three other buildings. (CNA photo)

The fire spread to three neighboring factories before it was brought under control at 5:45 a.m. There were no injuries, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Several hours before the incident, at 9:30 p.m., another factory fire occurred in Changhua County. Four workers escaped, one of whom told firefighters that candles placed on a shrine’s table might have toppled over to cause the fire, though the cause is still under investigation.

It took over 40 firefighters from the local fire department to put out the fire. It came under control at 10 p.m.

At 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, another fire occurred at an elderly activity center in Gangshan District, Kaohsiung. It spread to damage nearby light decorations before being put out at 1:35 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident. A preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have started due to a transformer box short circuit.