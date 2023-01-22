Muhammad scores 20 to lead Troy over UL Monroe 77-53

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Aamer Muhammad scored 20 points to guide Troy over UL Monroe 77-53 on Saturday.

Muhammad shot 6 for 11 from the floor (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Trojans (13-8, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams added 14 points and seven rebounds. Christyon Eugene shot 6 of 8 and scored 13.

The Warhawks (9-12, 5-3) were led by Thomas Howell's 14 points. Jamari Blackmon scored 11.

Both teams next play Thursday. Troy visits Louisiana while UL Monroe visits Marshall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.