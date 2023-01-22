Alcorn State defeats Florida A&M 57-47

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Dominic Brewton's 13 points helped Alcorn State defeat Florida A&M 57-47 on Saturday night.

Brewton finished 5 of 10 from the field for the Braves (8-10, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dekedran Thorn scored nine points, going 3 of 6 (1 for 4 from distance). Jeremiah Kendall shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points.

Jaylen Bates led the way for the Rattlers (3-14, 1-5) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Tillmon added 13 points for Florida A&M. In addition, Noah Meren finished with six points.

