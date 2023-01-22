Aaliyah Edwards leads UConn women past Butler 79-39

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn routed Butler 79-39 on Saturday.

Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each had 17 points for the short-handed Huskies (17-2, 10-0 Big East), who have won 10 in a row. Dorka Juhasz scored 14 points.

Jessica Carrothers and Sydney Janes each had seven points for the Bulldogs (7-13, 2-9).

The Huskies outscored Butler 38-14 in the paint and 21-5 on the fast break.

UConn announced Friday that leading scorer Azzi Fudd, who re-injured her right knee last Sunday against Georgetown, will be on crutches for two weeks before being re-evaluated. Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson remain in concussion protocol.

