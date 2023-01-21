The end of Germany's phone booths

The telephone booth has a long history: The first "telephone kiosk" was set up in Berlin in 1881. This picture shows one from 1927 in front of the Jer... The telephone booth has a long history: The first "telephone kiosk" was set up in Berlin in 1881. This picture shows one from 1927 in front of the Jerusalem Church in Berlin-Mitte. The demand was huge, and telephone booths became a familiar sight. From 1946, they were standardized in yellow throughout the territory of what later became the Federal Republic of Germany, also known as West Germany.