NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|45
|36
|5
|4
|76
|173
|96
|Carolina
|45
|28
|9
|8
|64
|146
|122
|Toronto
|46
|28
|11
|7
|63
|156
|122
|New Jersey
|45
|29
|12
|4
|62
|159
|120
|Tampa Bay
|44
|29
|14
|1
|59
|160
|129
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|25
|14
|7
|57
|145
|123
|Washington
|48
|25
|17
|6
|56
|154
|133
|Pittsburgh
|45
|23
|15
|7
|53
|147
|136
|N.Y. Islanders
|47
|23
|19
|5
|51
|139
|131
|Florida
|47
|22
|20
|5
|49
|158
|160
|Buffalo
|44
|22
|19
|3
|47
|166
|152
|Detroit
|44
|19
|17
|8
|46
|137
|151
|Philadelphia
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|128
|149
|Ottawa
|45
|20
|22
|3
|43
|132
|147
|Montreal
|46
|19
|24
|3
|41
|122
|169
|Columbus
|45
|13
|30
|2
|28
|114
|177
|Dallas
|47
|27
|13
|7
|61
|163
|124
|Winnipeg
|46
|29
|16
|1
|59
|150
|122
|Seattle
|45
|27
|14
|4
|58
|165
|142
|Vegas
|46
|28
|16
|2
|58
|149
|133
|Los Angeles
|47
|25
|16
|6
|56
|154
|161
|Edmonton
|47
|26
|18
|3
|55
|174
|155
|Minnesota
|44
|25
|15
|4
|54
|140
|125
|Colorado
|44
|24
|17
|3
|51
|139
|123
|Calgary
|46
|21
|16
|9
|51
|144
|140
|St. Louis
|46
|23
|20
|3
|49
|146
|162
|Nashville
|45
|21
|18
|6
|48
|124
|133
|Vancouver
|45
|18
|24
|3
|39
|153
|182
|San Jose
|46
|14
|23
|9
|37
|142
|175
|Arizona
|45
|14
|26
|5
|33
|119
|165
|Anaheim
|46
|13
|28
|5
|31
|110
|193
|Chicago
|43
|13
|26
|4
|30
|102
|158
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 1
Colorado 4, Vancouver 1
Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.