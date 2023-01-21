SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 29 20 7 2 0 42 118 78 Roanoke 29 20 8 1 0 42 101 70 Huntsville 30 19 9 1 1 40 110 93 Birmingham 30 18 11 1 0 37 116 96 Evansville 31 17 12 2 0 36 103 106 Knoxville 30 16 11 1 2 35 107 96 Fayetteville 31 15 14 2 0 32 93 96 Pensacola 30 15 15 0 0 30 106 102 Quad City 30 13 15 1 1 28 76 91 Macon 25 4 19 2 0 10 63 110 Vermilion County 27 4 21 2 0 10 56 111

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 2

Evansville 5, Vermilion County 4

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3

Pensacola 5, Macon 2

Peoria 5, Quad City 0

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled