AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/21 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 38 25 8 4 1 55 113 93
Providence 38 23 8 5 2 53 114 101
Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113
Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112
WB/Scranton 36 18 13 2 3 41 105 95
Bridgeport 39 17 15 6 1 41 129 135
Springfield 39 17 17 1 4 39 113 117
Hartford 37 14 14 3 6 37 102 115
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 37 26 9 1 1 54 138 117
Utica 37 19 12 5 1 44 115 111
Rochester 35 19 13 2 1 41 112 117
Syracuse 36 18 13 2 3 41 133 120
Laval 39 16 18 4 1 37 138 144
Belleville 38 15 19 3 1 34 127 141
Cleveland 36 14 17 3 2 33 119 139
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96
Milwaukee 38 21 14 1 2 45 132 114
Rockford 38 20 14 2 2 44 128 124
Iowa 37 19 14 2 2 42 112 111
Manitoba 35 19 13 2 1 41 108 111
Grand Rapids 37 15 19 1 2 33 101 138
Chicago 35 13 18 3 1 30 102 133
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96
Calgary 37 26 10 1 0 53 140 93
Abbotsford 37 22 11 2 2 48 131 112
Colorado 37 22 12 3 0 47 110 93
Ontario 35 20 14 0 1 41 110 97
Tucson 38 16 18 4 0 36 124 138
San Jose 40 17 21 0 2 36 102 136
Henderson 40 15 22 0 3 33 104 111
Bakersfield 36 13 20 2 1 29 98 119
San Diego 39 11 28 0 0 22 100 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 1, Rochester 0

Laval 3, Hershey 2

Providence 5, Hartford 3

Syracuse 2, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 4, Belleville 3

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2

Springfield 7, Rockford 2

Tucson 6, Bakersfield 2

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 4

San Jose 6, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.