All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 38 25 8 4 1 55 113 93 Providence 38 23 8 5 2 53 114 101 Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113 Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112 WB/Scranton 36 18 13 2 3 41 105 95 Bridgeport 39 17 15 6 1 41 129 135 Springfield 39 17 17 1 4 39 113 117 Hartford 37 14 14 3 6 37 102 115

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 37 26 9 1 1 54 138 117 Utica 37 19 12 5 1 44 115 111 Rochester 35 19 13 2 1 41 112 117 Syracuse 36 18 13 2 3 41 133 120 Laval 39 16 18 4 1 37 138 144 Belleville 38 15 19 3 1 34 127 141 Cleveland 36 14 17 3 2 33 119 139

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96 Milwaukee 38 21 14 1 2 45 132 114 Rockford 38 20 14 2 2 44 128 124 Iowa 37 19 14 2 2 42 112 111 Manitoba 35 19 13 2 1 41 108 111 Grand Rapids 37 15 19 1 2 33 101 138 Chicago 35 13 18 3 1 30 102 133

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96 Calgary 37 26 10 1 0 53 140 93 Abbotsford 37 22 11 2 2 48 131 112 Colorado 37 22 12 3 0 47 110 93 Ontario 35 20 14 0 1 41 110 97 Tucson 38 16 18 4 0 36 124 138 San Jose 40 17 21 0 2 36 102 136 Henderson 40 15 22 0 3 33 104 111 Bakersfield 36 13 20 2 1 29 98 119 San Diego 39 11 28 0 0 22 100 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Bridgeport 1, Rochester 0

Laval 3, Hershey 2

Providence 5, Hartford 3

Syracuse 2, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 4, Belleville 3

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2

Springfield 7, Rockford 2

Tucson 6, Bakersfield 2

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 4

San Jose 6, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.