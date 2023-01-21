Yankees president Randy Levine joins AC Milan's board

MILAN (AP) — New York Yankees president Randy Levine has joined AC Milan’s board of directors, the soccer club announced Saturday.

The move comes nearly five months after the Yankees purchased a minority stake in Milan and RedBird Capital Partners acquired a controlling interest in the seven-time European champion for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

“For over two decades, I have been fortunate to have a unique and successful partnership with the New York Yankees and the Steinbrenner family, including most recently the Yankees’ investment alongside RedBird in AC Milan,” RedBird founder and managing partner Gerry Cardinale said. “I am thrilled to welcome Randy Levine to the board of AC Milan and look forward to building a global collaboration between the Yankees and AC Milan.”

Milan’s board is now composed of Cardinale, Levine, Milan chairman Paolo Scaroni, Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani, Milan CFO Stefano Cocirio, RedBird partner Alec Scheiner, RedBird principal Niraj Shah, RedBird vice president Isaac Halyard and Gordon Singer, managing partner of Elliott, which controlled Milan before the sale to RedBird.

