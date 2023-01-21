India wins toss and bowls in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

RAJPUR, India (AP) — India won the toss and opted to bowl in the second one-day international against New Zealand on Saturday.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 12 runs.

It is the first ODI to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Rajpur.

Both sides were unchanged for the game.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

