Taiwan reports 20,773 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 20,773 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Jan. 21), as well as 305 imported cases and 33 deaths, according to a news release from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new local cases included 9,583 males, 11,182 females, and eight individuals whose gender is still being investigated. The cases ranged in age from under five to 99.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 4,405, followed by Kaohsiung City with 2,442 cases, and Taoyuan City with 2,416. Taichung City reported 2,391 cases, Taipei City 2,207, Tainan City 1,709, Changhua County 926, Hsinchu County 570, Miaoli County 550, Hsinchu City 419, Pingtung County 419, Yunlin County 404, Keelung City 365, Yilan County 337, Nantou County 286, Chiayi County 236, Hualien County 209, Chiayi City 186, Kinmen County 120, Taitung County 112, Penghu County 55, and Lienchiang County nine.

The 33 newly reported deaths were 22 male and 11 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, who were all listed as severe cases and diagnosed with COVID between Dec. 13 and Tuesday (Jan. 17). All had chronic diseases and 23 did not receive three vaccine shots; they died between Jan. 6 and Wednesday (Jan. 18).

The 305 new imported cases included 167 males and 138 females, aged from under five to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 21 and Friday (Jan. 20).

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 9,323,771 COVID cases, including 9,276,920 domestic cases and 46,797 imported ones. The 16,071 fatalities include 16,051 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,127 deaths, Taipei City 1,751, Taichung City 1,715, and Kaohsiung City 1,591.