China ‘no longer comfortable’ with status quo on Taiwan: Blinken

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During a conversation with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics Founding Director David Axelrod, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the world is concerned about Taiwan now because it saw what happened to Hong Kong in the past few years.

The pairs' conversation covered a wide array of topics including the U.S.’ “re-engagement” with other countries, competition with rising powers Russia and China, COVID-19, and climate change. Regarding China, Blinken said it's “a leading competitor” that does not share the U.S.’ vision for the world, adding, “but competition is one thing, conflict is another, and it’s strongly in our interest to make sure that even as we compete very, very vigorously, we avoid competition veering into conflict.”

When asked if China’s handling of Hong Kong informed his understanding of the country’s intentions, Blinken said, “what we’ve seen over the last few years is, I think, China make a decision that it was no longer comfortable with the status quo, a status quo that had prevailed for decades, that had actually been successful in terms of the relationship between our countries in managing what is a difficult situation.” According to him, the status quo has been “vital” to the U.S. because it maintains peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“50% of every container ship that is moving around the world every day goes through the Taiwan Strait; 70% or more of the computer chips manufactured in the world at the higher ends are manufactured on Taiwan. If [peace and stability across the strait] gets disrupted, the entire world economy will suffer,” he said. “Every country in the world has an interest in making sure that peace and stability remains in the strait and that differences are resolved peacefully, not through pressure, not through coercion, and certainly not through the use of force. So it’s very important that they understand that even as we listen to their concerns.”

Blinken called what Hong Kong went through in recent years and the reversal of development towards democracy was one of the most sobering realities for people around the world. He said the “gutting” of China’s so-called “one country, two systems” has had “a profound effect not only for people in Hong Kong but beyond” and is the reason why the world is so concerned about Taiwan.

However, he also said he believes that, after two years of President Joe Biden’s administration, the U.S. is “in a better place in the world than we were.” “We are re-engaged, we’re out there, we’re leading again, and we’re doing it with other countries in ways that are building coalitions to tackle these problems… we’re in a better place to address them.”