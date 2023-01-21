Taiwan's political parties may want to rethink their leadership

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — On August 2 last year, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi popped in for a visit, which turned out to be the excuse the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had been looking for to unleash what were clearly long-planned live-fire military exercises surrounding Taiwan.

Between President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) duties as head of state, to play host to the speaker and her entourage and her role as commander-in-chief of the armed forces facing off against a hostile military surrounding her country with guns blazing and missiles flying overhead, no doubt she was rather preoccupied with these events. Fortunately, she had a premier as head of the executive branch of government, who was tasked with overseeing the Cabinet and the day-to-day running of the government, which allowed the president to focus on the tasks at hand.

It is unlikely that the president was putting much effort or attention into her other role: Chair of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which happened to be ramping up campaign activities for local elections — elections that the party went on to lose, and disastrously. In the party, she had no premier to help out, just committees that report to her.

It is the custom in Taiwan that the president, and often presidential candidates, also concurrently serve as the chair of their party. It’s not always the case, for example, if the president/chair leads the party to a serious election loss, they will resign as party chair, as happened after the last election.

But in general, this is the case. Everyone assumes that DPP Chair Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will be their party nominees, and in spite of trailing miserably in the polls, Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) is still considered a contender to represent his party.

Is it a good idea for a president or presidential candidate to also chair their political party? In the case of Lai Ching-te, he may find himself in a few months as not only the party chair and the party’s presidential candidate, he also happens to be the nation’s vice president. That’s a lot to have on one’s plate.

How different democracies handle role

In the United States, it is common to refer to a party’s candidate for president or sitting president to be called the party’s “leader,” but what they mean is this person sets the political tone and has tremendous influence. In reality, the actual party is run by a professional chair.

Current U.S. President Joe Biden does not need to worry about the day-to-day handling of Democratic party affairs. The party does not report to him, it reports to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also technically the Chief Executive Officer of the Conservative Party, but like in the U.S., party affairs are handled by Chair Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP. The U.K. prime minister does have a more hands-on approach to the political messaging for the entire party on a national level than the U.S. president, due to the party being elected as a whole to Parliament, which in turn picks the prime minister, but the party itself is professionally run.

In Taiwan that is not the case. Committees report to the chair, so ultimately all decisions end up being made at the top…regardless of whatever else may be distracting the chair, such as being the president.

Local examples show way

In the most recent elections, this benefited the KMT. Eric Chu explicitly turned down any offers to take any other roles on the grounds that he wanted to be a full-time, professional party chair.

He’s a very experienced politician at all levels, has extensive experience as a leader in government and was extremely qualified to take on the role. The DPP seemed a bit unmoored and distracted by comparison, and this may be a big part of the reason why.

Ko Wen-je admitted after the last elections that his role as Taipei Mayor meant he was distracted from his role as party chair, and that hurt the party. He is also retiring from his job National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) to concentrate on being the full-time TPP party chair.

Interestingly, the DPP did not start tying the president and presidential candidates with the position of party chair until the 2000s. They may have wanted to emulate the KMT, which actually mandated it in the party rules, and the DPP at the time viewed the KMT as far more organized and less fractious.

However, in recent years, the KMT has dropped the mandate, and has made some moves away from that model. In 2020, for example, then Chair Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) encouraged several other candidates to run, and originally in 2016, then Chair Eric Chu put forward another candidate, Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), before stepping in himself late in the campaign when it was clear she was floundering.

Probably the original idea behind the tying of the positions was to get everyone on the same page behind one leader’s decisions. That may have made sense in a world that moved at a much slower pace and far more limited information and campaign capabilities.

But does it still make sense now?

Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文) is a regular contributing columnist for Taiwan News, the central Taiwan correspondent for ICRT FM100 Radio News, co-publisher of Compass Magazine, co-founder of Taiwan Report (report.tw) and former chair of the Taichung American Chamber of Commerce. Follow him on Twitter: @donovan_smith.