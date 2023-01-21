Brink, Jones lead No. 4 Stanford women past No. 8 Utah 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, Haley Jones added 25 points, 12 boards and a pair of blocks, and No. 4 Stanford bounced back from a loss at USC by beating eighth-ranked Utah 74-62 on Friday night.

Hannah Jump made her first five shots and scored 13 points on a night when the Cardinal lost freshman point guard Talana Lepolo to a left foot injury in the first quarter.

Stanford (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) earned its 18th straight home win against conference opponents. The Cardinal’s loss at USC on Sunday that snapped their 12-game winning streak, a 39-game unbeaten run against conference opponents and 51-game winning stretch facing unranked teams.

Alissa Pili scored 25 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 19 for Utah (15-2, 5-2). Utah shot 3 for 13 from deep in the first half to fall behind 41-32.

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 73, CREIGHTON 57

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points to become the all-time leading scorer at Villanova in its win over Creighton.

Villanova held the Bluejays to four made field goals in the first half and built a 46-19 halftime lead.

Siegrist, the leading scorer in women’s Division I averaging almost 29 points per game, surpassed Shelly Pennefather's Villanova record on a midrange jumper midway through the fourth quarter. She has 2,414 career points in 103 career games.

Lucy Olsen finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Villanova (18-3, 9-1 Big East).

Morgan Maly, Jensen and Carly Bachelor each finished with 11 points to lead Creighton (12-6, 6-4).

NO. 24 COLORADO 73, CALIFORNIA 66

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Quay Miller had 26 points, Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and Colorado beat California for its its seventh straight victory.

Colorado (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12) made 9 of 11 shots in the fourth, scoring 30 points.

Evelien Lutje Schipholt scored 17 points for Cal (10-8, 1-6).

