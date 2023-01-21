Eley scores 20 as Siena beats Mount St. Mary's 72-57

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Eley scored 20 points as Siena beat Mount St. Mary's 72-57 on Friday night.

Eley shot 6 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Saints (13-6, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Javian McCollum was 6 of 14 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to add 17 points. Jared Billups shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and four blocks.

Jedy Cordilia led the Mountaineers (6-13, 2-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Benjamin added 14 points for Mount St. Mary's. In addition, Dakota Leffew finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Siena hosts Fairfield and Mount St. Mary's hosts Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.