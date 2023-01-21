Taipei consumer protection officers investigate pre-ordered LNY meal delays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Consumer Protection Committee launched an investigation after receiving consumers’ complaints about not receiving pre-ordered meals for Lunar New Year’s Eve from e-commerce platform K Fan (良品開飯).

UDN reported that consumers complained about not receiving their K Fan orders as of Friday (Jan. 20) despite ordering on Dec. 16. Though many tried contacting customer service via telephone, messages, and social media, K Fan allegedly never responded, leaving messages on "read."

After receiving reports, the Taipei City Government Department of Legal Affairs investigated the company. Consumer Protection Officer Kung Chien-ya (龔千雅) said K Fan owner Huang Che-cheng (黃哲誠) told the responsible officer that orders were delayed due to a logistics overload.

205 orders were affected by the delay. Huang claimed that K Fan was working with other logistics companies to deliver them.

Kung added that the Taipei Consumer Protection Committee has asked the company to assign more customer service representatives to facilitate better communication. Those who wish to annul their contracts with K Fan due to unreceived orders may also refuse to accept deliveries and receive a full refund.

On Friday afternoon (Jan. 20), K Fan issued an apology on its social media page, writing that all Lunar New Year’s Eve meals had been shipped or delivered, including the 205 delayed orders. However, it also mentioned that only 95% of all customers had received their meals.

The company apologized for being unable to respond promptly to customers due to a high call volume and number of inquiries. It also promised to refund unhappy customers and provide additional compensation for those affected by the delay.

The apology was not enough to quell some customers’ anger. Many commented that they had ordered the dishes for worship before the Lunar New Year Eve’s meal after reading K Fan’s guarantee for their order to arrive by Thursday (Jan. 19). “The order is still lying at a depot in Nangang, and a text message (the company) sent says it will arrive at 6 p.m. tomorrow … It seems that my ancestors can only have instant noodles tomorrow. What’s the point of pre-ordering?” wrote Facebook user Hsin Chi-hui (辛奇慧).

Others complained that though they received their order, it did not come from a refrigerated vehicle and had already defrosted during the delivery. Additionally, many complained about receiving deliveries with wrong or missing items.

At the time of publishing, customers were still commenting about not receiving orders.