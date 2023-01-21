Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 14-20, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/01/21 04:23
A woman cries as the body of a relative, victim of a plane crash, is brought to a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. A plane making a ...
People gather on Place de la Republique during a demonstration against proposed pension changes, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. Workers in many Fre...
Palestinian gunmen take part in the funeral of Jawad Bawaqna, 57, and Adham Jabareen, 28, in the in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 19, 20...
Rescue workers clear rubble from an apartment building which was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack at residential neighbourhood in the southeastern...
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Sa...
Anti-government protesters face off with security outside Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Arequipa, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are ...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhatt...
A Georgian man bathes in a hole of ice water in the form of a Georgian cross on ice of the Paravani lake, South Georgia, about 91km ( 57 miles) west o...
A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome ...
A man holds up roosters before releasing them to fight during Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Guwahati, India, ...
A man wearing a face mask walks past trees decorated with lanterns for the upcoming Lunar New Year at a public park in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023....
American dance company BANDALOOP performs "Bird Strike" inspired by the migration without borders, nesting and feeding of birds in urban spaces, at th...
A "murga" group performs during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Performers in different categories atte...
A model wears a creation as part of the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2...
Mannequin's heads are covered in a women's dress store store in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women'...
Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts during her third round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourn...

A woman cries as the body of a relative, victim of a plane crash, is brought to a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. A plane making a ...

People gather on Place de la Republique during a demonstration against proposed pension changes, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in Paris. Workers in many Fre...

Palestinian gunmen take part in the funeral of Jawad Bawaqna, 57, and Adham Jabareen, 28, in the in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 19, 20...

Rescue workers clear rubble from an apartment building which was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack at residential neighbourhood in the southeastern...

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel reacts as she is crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the 71st Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, in New Orleans on Sa...

Anti-government protesters face off with security outside Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon airport in Arequipa, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Protesters are ...

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhatt...

A Georgian man bathes in a hole of ice water in the form of a Georgian cross on ice of the Paravani lake, South Georgia, about 91km ( 57 miles) west o...

A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome ...

A man holds up roosters before releasing them to fight during Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Guwahati, India, ...

A man wearing a face mask walks past trees decorated with lanterns for the upcoming Lunar New Year at a public park in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023....

American dance company BANDALOOP performs "Bird Strike" inspired by the migration without borders, nesting and feeding of birds in urban spaces, at th...

A "murga" group performs during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Performers in different categories atte...

A model wears a creation as part of the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy menswear Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2...

Mannequin's heads are covered in a women's dress store store in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women'...

Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts during her third round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourn...

Jan. 14-20, 2023

From rescue workers clearing rubble of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Ukraine, to Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel reacting as she is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans, to people gathering for a demonstration against proposed pension changes in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com