Warriors resting Curry, others at end of trip vs. Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The defending NBA champions will end a five-game road trip by resting starters.

Following an overtime loss in Boston on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will sit Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins for Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry played 43 minutes and scored 29 points in the Warriors' 121-118 loss to the Celtics in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals won by Golden State.

Only Jordan Poole is available among the starters Kerr used against the Celtics. Poole also played 43 minutes in Boston.

Kerr has been juggling his rotation lately while trying to balance bringing players back from injuries and getting them adequate rest.

Curry recently returned after missing 11 games with a partially dislocated left shoulder. Wiggins was out 15 games with a strained leg muscle and a non-COVID illness.

Kerr has also been trying to snap his team out of a season-long funk. The Warriors are 22-23 and just 5-18 on the road.

The Cavs are listing star guard Donovan Mitchell as questionable after he missed Wednesday's 115-114 loss in Memphis with a strained groin.

Cleveland will be without reserve guard Ricky Rubio, who recently returned after missing a year following knee surgery. The Cavs are just being cautious with Rubio, who played 12 minutes against the Grizzlies.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports