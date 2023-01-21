Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Jan. 24

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY Jan. 25

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Jan. 26

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Jan. 27

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for December, 8:30 a.m.

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.