Arsenal sign Belgium winger Leandro Trossard from Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Premier League leader Arsenal completed the signing of Brighton forward Leandro Trossard on Friday, one week after missing out on long-time transfer target Mykhailo Mudryk.

Arsenal said in a statement it signed the 28-year-old Belgium winger to a “long-term contract” without specifying how many years. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Trossard adds to Arsenal's attacking option in the absence of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, who injured a knee at the World Cup, and joins after the Gunners were unable to lure the 22-year-old Mudryk. Shakhtar Donetsk instead accepted a 100-million-euro ($108 million) offer from Chelsea.

Trossard also was at the World Cup and has made 24 appearances for Belgium.

“He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal said it hoped the transfer documents for Trossard, who was in his fourth season at Brighton, will be completed in time for the player to be available for the game against Manchester United at home on Sunday.

Arsenal is five points clear of defending champion Manchester City, having played one game fewer, and chasing a first league title since 2004.

___

