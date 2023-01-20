NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 45 36 5 4 76 173 96 Carolina 45 28 9 8 64 146 122 Toronto 46 28 11 7 63 156 122 New Jersey 45 29 12 4 62 159 120 Tampa Bay 44 29 14 1 59 160 129 N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 Washington 48 25 17 6 56 154 133 Pittsburgh 44 22 15 7 51 143 135 N.Y. Islanders 47 23 19 5 51 139 131 Florida 47 22 20 5 49 158 160 Buffalo 44 22 19 3 47 166 152 Detroit 44 19 17 8 46 137 151 Philadelphia 46 19 20 7 45 128 149 Ottawa 44 20 21 3 43 131 143 Montreal 46 19 24 3 41 122 169 Columbus 45 13 30 2 28 114 177

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 47 27 13 7 61 163 124 Winnipeg 46 29 16 1 59 150 122 Seattle 45 27 14 4 58 165 142 Vegas 46 28 16 2 58 149 133 Los Angeles 47 25 16 6 56 154 161 Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 174 155 Minnesota 44 25 15 4 54 140 125 Calgary 46 21 16 9 51 144 140 Colorado 43 23 17 3 49 135 122 St. Louis 46 23 20 3 49 146 162 Nashville 45 21 18 6 48 124 133 Vancouver 44 18 23 3 39 152 178 San Jose 46 14 23 9 37 142 175 Arizona 45 14 26 5 33 119 165 Anaheim 46 13 28 5 31 110 193 Chicago 43 13 26 4 30 102 158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Anaheim 5, Columbus 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Chicago 4, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 5, Minnesota 2

Florida 6, Montreal 2

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

St. Louis 5, Nashville 2

Washington 4, Arizona 0

Edmonton 5, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 3, Vegas 2

Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Dallas 4, Los Angeles 0

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.