Customs and traditions of Chinese New Year

The traditional lion dance is based on the myth of a monster called Nian. According to the legend, it attacked a village every year on New Year's eve.... The traditional lion dance is based on the myth of a monster called Nian. According to the legend, it attacked a village every year on New Year's eve. The villagers decided to make a puppet lion to scare off the beast. A dancer supports the head while the other moves the tail of the lion. Accompanied by drums, symbols and gongs, the lions battle each other. The dance brings good luck and fortune.