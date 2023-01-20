Taiwan Online Automotive Insurance Market, Size 2022, With Endless Opportunities for New Businesses 2030

Astute Analytica has released new research on the Taiwan Online Automotive Insurance Market that provides a thorough explanation of a number of market analysis techniques, including SWOT analysis and five-point analysis. The market report also includes an in-depth analysis of several growth plans and initiatives to broaden the business’s horizons on a regional and international scale. It gives readers a thorough explanation of all the market difficulties and development prospects related to the Taiwan Online Automotive Insurance Market.

The Taiwan Online Automotive Insurance Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 751.5 Mn by 2030 from US$ 482.6 Mn in 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

Regional Analysis:

COVID-19 Impact

Major Key Players in the Taiwan Online Automotive Insurance Market are:

BIDV Insurance Corporation

Cathay Century Insurance Co Ltd

Chung Kuo.

Fubon Insurance Co Ltd.

Hotai Motor

Mingtai Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.

Shin Kong Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.

South China Insurance Co Ltd.

Taian Insurance Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Newa

Union Insurance

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Taiwan Online Automotive Insurance Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Risk Coverage:

Liability Coverage

Collision Coverage

Personal Injury Coverage

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Add-ons

Road-side assistance

Engine replacement

Nil Depreciation

By Coverage Term:

One year

3 Years

5 Years

More than 5 years

By Distribution Channel:

Bank

Brokers/Others

Insurance Company Webpages

By Vehicle Type:

ICE Vehicles

Petrol

Diesel

Other

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid

By Vehicle Application:

Personal

2 Wheelers

4 Wheelers

Commercial

Passenger

Heavy Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

By Vehicle Ownership:

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By End User:

Individuals

Businesses

Enterprise

Logistics

Retail

Education

Energy & Mining

Construction

Others

