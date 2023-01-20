Australian Open Results

Friday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD34,848,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Third Round

Jannik Sinner (15), Italy, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka (31), Japan, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, def. Francisco Cerundolo (28), Argentina, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Cameron Norrie (11), Britain, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, def. Frances Tiafoe (16), United States, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9).

Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, def. Denis Shapovalov (20), Canada, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Barbora Krejcikova (20), Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina (22), Kazakhstan, def. Danielle Collins (13), United States, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Coco Gauff (7), United States, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-0, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko (17), Latvia, def. Kateryna Baindl, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-0.

Victoria Azarenka (24), Belarus, def. Madison Keys (10), United States, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, and Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Luke Saville and Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Diego Schwartzman and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (10), Australia, 6-3, 7-5.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini (9), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Marc Polmans and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and Maxime Cressy, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. John Millman and Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Adrian Mannarino and Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (16), Netherlands, def. Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (11), Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (12), Colombia, def. Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (9), Australia, def. Vivian Heisen, Germany, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Shelby Rogers, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Wang Xiyu, China, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend (12), United States, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, and Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-1, 6-2.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, def. Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Laura Siegemund (13), Germany, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Alison Riske-Amritraj, United States, and Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Alexandra Panova and Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Madison Brengle, United States, and Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-2, 6-2.

Sabrina Santamaria and Claire Liu, United States, def. Astra Sharma and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (16), Japan, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, and Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-4, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Han Xinyun and Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-2, 6-0.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Max Purcell (8), Australia, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-2, 7-5.

Jason Kubler and Maddison Inglis, Australia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Alicja Rosolska (7), Poland, 7-6 (8), 1-6, 11-9.

John-Patrick Smith and Lizette Cabrera, Australia, def. Tim Puetz, Germany, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 7-5, 6-3.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

Kimberly Birrell and Rinky Hijikata, Australia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Storm Sanders and John Peers, Australia, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (12), 10-8.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula (2), United States, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-8.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-6.