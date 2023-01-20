Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/23/2023

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, January 24

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY January 25

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, January 26

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, January 27

American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

