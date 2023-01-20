Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/23/2023

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:
TUESDAY, January 24
Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
WEDNESDAY January 25
Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
THURSDAY, January 26
Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.
FRIDAY, January 27
American Express Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
