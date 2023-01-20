Global Collaborative Industrial Robots Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Report and Forecast 2030

Collaborative industrial robots represents a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market. Technological advancements have made the applications of collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) a reality in many manufacturing factories. This emerging market is expect to witness an exponential growth, with annual shipment and sales revenue from hardware and software growing at more than 42% annually through 2022. With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets. Highlighted by 5 tables and 107 figures, this 200-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Collaborative Industrial Robots Market 2016-2022 by End-user, Application and Region examines the global industrial cobot market through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of various manufacturing industries (as they are end-users of industrial robots), this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by application, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of industrial cobots. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, machinery, metal industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, food & beverage industry and other industrial sectors. The automotive industry has been the largest consumer of newly ordered industrial cobots.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, assembling, dispensing, and welding among others. Material handling represents the largest application among all the usage of collaborative robots in industrial manufacture.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Fanuc

Adept Technology

Yaskawa Motoman

F&P Personal Robotics

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Scape Technologies A/S

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. APAC region leads the global industrial cobots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

The major challenges for industrial collaborative robots are safety concerns, increasingly strict regulation barriers, and low penetration and acceptance rates of industrial cobots. In addition, adding new functionalities and improving loading capacity & speed while keeping the price points low and the cobot safety will surely be a challenge for collaborative robot manufacturers.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

