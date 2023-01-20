Global Material Handling Robots Market Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Key Players, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Industrial robotics for material handling purpose represents the largest application segment among all the industrial robots sales and operational stock. Unit shipment as well as sales revenue in this sector are expected to see two-digit CAGRs over the coming duration of 2016-2022. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, material handling industrial robots have been replacing human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets. Highlighted by 5 tables and 119 figures, this 217-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Material Handling Robots Market – Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial material handling robotics through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of various manufacturing industries (as they are end-users of industrial robots), this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by application field, by robotics type, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of material handling industrial robots. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, metal, machinery, chemical, rubber & plastics, food & beverage, and other industrial sectors. The automotive industry consumes most of newly ordered material handling robots.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Fanuc

Yaskawa Motoman

Toshiba Machine

Kawasaki Robotics

Nachi Robotic Systems

Adept Technology

Apex Automation and Robotics

Daihen

Epson Robotics

Denso Wave

Staubli International AG

On basis of application, the market is segmented into pick & place, palletizing/de-palletizing, packing & packaging, product/part transfer, machine tending, etc. Pick and place represents the largest application among all the usage of material handling robots in industrial manufacture.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, delta robots, polar robots, etc.).

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. APAC region leads the global material handling industrial robots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

