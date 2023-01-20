Global Domestic Service Robots Market Size, Overview, Top Industry Players, Growth, Share and Forecast 2030

World domestic service robots, including both personal and household service robotics, have witnessed a steady growth in the recent years owing to the wider awareness/acceptance of robotics applications, increasing cost for human service labor, and continuous technological advancement. Global total sales revenue of household and personal service robots is forecast to grow by 23.5% per annum in the coming 2015-2020 period. The market data and outlook trends are highlighted by 4 tables and 15 figures. The global leading providers of personal and household service robots in 2015 are listed and profiled.

The research also provides a market analysis using various analytical techniques, including Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTEL Analysis. These tools provide an in-depth analysis of the micro- and macro-environmental elements that influence the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Global Domestic Service Robots Market – Size and Trends to 2020 examines the worldwide market of domestic service robotics through a comprehensive research and analysis of information sources. This report provides market environments, qualitative analysis of market forces, quantitative studies of worldwide domestic service robots market by application field, and in-depth research of global geographic distribution of personal/household service robotics markets. In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2012-2020 period.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and evaluation of key growth drivers, market restraints and challenges, emerging market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A activities and funding trend (IPO and VCI).

Key Players:

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

Future Robot Co., Ltd.

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Jibo

Mami Robot Co., Ltd.

Maytronics Ltd.

Robopolis SAS

Wany S.A.

WowWee Group Limited

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

iRobot Corporation

AB Electrolux

Fujitsu Ltd.

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Iberobotics S.L

Neato Robotics, Inc.

By application field, worldwide domestic service robot markets are divided into household service robots (Cleaning, Mowing, Home Security and Surveillance) and personal service robots (Entertainment and Leisure, Education and Research, Handicap Assistance, Personal Transportation and Eldercare). A few established mass-market products include floor cleaning robots, robotic mowers and robots for entertainment. Increasingly attractive products are domestic robots of higher sophistication, capability and value, such as assistive robots for supporting the elderly and for helping out disabled people.

Geographically speaking, America represents the largest market for domestic service robots, with US as the most important country market. APAC region, already the second largest market for domestic service robotics, holds the best growth potential for the future. China and other Southeast Asian countries are expected to be the driving engines for the growth. Europe is the third largest market with Germany as the leading country for development of personal and household service robots. The rest of world region accounts for minimal share in the global market. Important country markets such as US, Japan, and China are analyzed specifically regarding market overview, industry landscape, and developing trends.

