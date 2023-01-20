North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market 2022 Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2027

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 652.1 Mn in 2021 to US$ 935.2 Mn by 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Nedmag B.V., Ward Chemical Ltd., Solvay, Tiger Calcium, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Hill Brothers Chemical Co., Zirax Limited, Keg River and Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Analysis

Following are the different segments of the North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market:

By Type segment of the North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market is sub-segmented into:

<30%

30-35%

35-38%

Others

By Application segment of the North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market is sub-segmented into:

Concrete Accelerator

Animal Feed

Dust Control

De-icing

Oil & Gas

Tire Ballast

Fertilizer

Others

By Country segment of the North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market is sub-segmented into:

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

