GCC Air Conditioners Market: 2021 Dynamics, Segments, Business Analysis and Demand Analysis 2027

Key Players in GCC Air Conditioners Market

Daikin McQuay Middle East FZE

LG Electronics Gulf FZE

Air-conditioning & Heating International Carrier FZC

Samsung Gulf Electronics FZE

Fujitsu General Middle East FZE

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

York Air-conditioning & Refrigeration FZE

Trane Middle East

SKM Air Conditioning LLC

Haier Electronics Middle East

Johnson Controls

GAMI Air Conditioners Manufacturing Company LLC

Carrier UAE

Hitachi Sales Middle East FZE

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

Trosten Industries Company LLC

Lennox EMEA

Electrolux Middle East

The analysis highlights the performance of the GCC Air Conditioners Market sector's key elements and application components in each regional industry.

Segmentation Analysis

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.).

The GCC air conditioners market is as follows:

By Type

Split AC

Window AC

Portable AC

Packaged AC

Centralized AC

By Cooling Technology

Chiller

Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) or Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV)

Fan Coil Units (FCU)

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare

Education/Institutional

Public/Government

Retail

Hospitality

Industrial (Manufacturing)

Other

By Distribution Channel

Exclusive Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online

Others

By Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

