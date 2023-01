Personal Care Products Market 2021 SWOT Study, Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Personal Care Products Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Global Personal Care Products Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2021 through 2027.

Key Players Insights

Avon Products, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Godrej Industries Ltd., Helen of Troy Ltd., L’Oreal Paris, Proctor & Gamble Company, and Unilever among others are some major players included in the research study of the global personal care products market. Companies are adopting various competitive strategies to withhold the majority of the market share. As per the studies, the personal care product industry is highly dominated by some key players, although new market entrants are grabbing a good amount of shareholding with their innovative concepts and focused sustainability.

For instance, in November 2019, Kao Corporation announced the development of a diffuser that embodies Fine fiber technology to create a layered, ultra-thin skincare product. The company launched this technology under the Kao brand est and the Kanebo brand SENSAI. Ikkai was launched in India in October 2018. It is a premium organic skincare brand and offers a range of skincare products that are made up of naturally sourced enzymes and ingredients. In 2019, Coty Inc. and Kylie Jenner announced a long-term collaboration to develop Kylie’s existing beauty business at a global scale.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Personal Care Products Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2021-2027.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Personal Care Products Market

The Global Personal Care Products Market is segmented on the basis of product, ingredient, type, and distribution channel. The detailed study of the market segments includes fragmenting the key segments into various sub-segments.

By Product:

Hair Care Products

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Gel

Hair Oil

Hair Colour

Skin Care Products Face Cream Anti-Aging Cream Sun Protection Cream Body Lotions

Oral Care Products Toothpaste Mouthwashes Cosmetics Multifunctional Products Others



By Ingredient:

Emollients

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Rheology Modifiers

Emulsifiers

Others

By Type:

Vegan

Organic

Inorganic

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

