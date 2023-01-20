Taiwan's Sunset Rollercoaster to make debut at Coachella Music Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s award-winning psychedelic rock band Sunset Rollercoaster is set to take part in the Coachella Music Festival for the first time.

The internationally acclaimed music event is slated to take place in April. The six-day festival features Blackpink, Bjork, Bad Bunny, and over 100 groups or performers.

It will mark the first time in 33 years a Taiwanese band will take part in the festival. Sunset Rollercoaster dropped the news on social media and said it will perform on April 15 and 22.

Founded in 2011, the band launched their debut album “Bossa Nova” in the same year, but received major recognition after releasing the mini-album “Jinji Kikko” in 2016. They won Best Band at the Golden Melody Awards, dubbed the nation’s Grammys, in 2021.

The band’s frontman, Tseng Kuo-hung (曾國宏), told Taiwan News that he was really excited when he learned the good news in Manchester in September last year (2022), but had to keep it a secret until January.

Tseng said they would narrow down the playlist for the one-hour show at the festival. The selection may include the band's top tunes on Spotify, but he is not sure yet as they are working on forthcoming tours to Thailand and the Philippines.

Tseng said he hoped the band's music comforted broken hearts during the pandemic and reduced loneliness and sorrow.

Their must-listen singles include, “I Know You Know I Love You,” “My Jinji,” and a collaboration with Korean musician Ohhyuk called “Candlelight.” Over 1 million listeners play their city pop, disco, and lo-fi music on Spotify monthly.

Additionally, the band has worked with the new media art collective Naxs Future to host a virtual fair called "Sunset Town Festival" featuring online concerts, forums, and talk shows.