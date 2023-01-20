Alexa
Taiwan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines promote Youth Employment Grant Program

Project intended to address unemployment in Caribbean nation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/20 19:20
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Peter Sha-Li Lan (藍夏禮) announced on Thursday (Jan. 19) that Taiwan will provide US$510,000 (NT$15.5 million) to help Vincentian youths find jobs via the Youth Employment Grant Program.

Through the Youth Employment Grant Program, a bilateral cooperation project, 175 local youths will be selected and matched with industries, including retail, tourism, finance, information, communications, and manufacturing, per CNA.

The youths will be provided workplace training and placed in a six-month internship.

The Taiwan embassy said in a press release that since 2001, Taiwan has cooperated with the Caribbean nation on Youth Empowerment Service to select unemployed young people for one-year internships, and tens of thousands of young adults have benefited so far.

Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have had diplomatic relations for almost 42 years. These youth projects have created local employment opportunities and promoted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ economic development, CNA said.
Taiwan
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
donation
Youth Employment Grant Program

