Taiwan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines promote Youth Employment Grant Program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Peter Sha-Li Lan (藍夏禮) announced on Thursday (Jan. 19) that Taiwan will provide US$510,000 (NT$15.5 million) to help Vincentian youths find jobs via the Youth Employment Grant Program.

Through the Youth Employment Grant Program, a bilateral cooperation project, 175 local youths will be selected and matched with industries, including retail, tourism, finance, information, communications, and manufacturing, per CNA.

The youths will be provided workplace training and placed in a six-month internship.

The Taiwan embassy said in a press release that since 2001, Taiwan has cooperated with the Caribbean nation on Youth Empowerment Service to select unemployed young people for one-year internships, and tens of thousands of young adults have benefited so far.

Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have had diplomatic relations for almost 42 years. These youth projects have created local employment opportunities and promoted Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ economic development, CNA said.