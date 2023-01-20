Global Fuel Cards Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2023-2033

The report on Global Fuel Cards Market covers market segmentation by type, by application, by geography (APAC and North America, Europe, and South America), and potential market drivers for vendors to maintain profitable growth. This report also contains the most recent key findings regarding the post-COVID-19 effect on the Fuel Cards industry.

It contains important statistics and other industry-relevant details, including factors that will influence Fuel Cards market progress, drivers and restraints as well as opportunities and trends. Our analysts have gathered data from primary and secondary sources. Industry experts validate the data to verify authenticity. The Fuel Cards market report will include imminent threats and challenges from industry competitors as well as new market entrants. This dossier will also examine the foreseeable and existing effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Fuel Cards Market is Projected to Grow From USD 6.99 Million In 2023 to USD 12.87 Billion By 2033, is a CAGR of 6.30%

Key Findings of Market Report:

• Technology such as prepaid and contactless are relatively new, and they are included in the best Fuel Cards to small businesses. Based on a survey, Canada, France, and the UK are the top five cashless countries in the world. There are tremendous opportunities for market participants in countries like Brazil, South Africa, and Mexico as well as urbanization and rapid industrialization in these developing nations.

• Fleet management software is increasingly being used by the transportation and logistics industry. Major companies use analytics to enhance the personal customer experience. This strategy includes online channels to help clients acquire while reducing costs and time. Participants in the Fuel Cards market are creating mobile applications to improve customer service. These apps allow users to find the nearest gas station. The global Fuel Cards market will grow due to the increasing need for fleet management.

• The market leader in 2023 was the universal category, which varies by type. It is expected that it will account for a substantial Fuel Cards market share. This market category is expected to continue leading over the forecast period. With universal Fuel Cards cards, fuel data management services can be optimized. They are used only to purchase fuel. Universal cards are less expensive than other cards.

Analysis of Key Players in Fuel Cards Market:

Global players are present in the Fuel Cards market, which is well-consolidated. To increase their market share, market players offer the best Fuel Cards. Key market players follow a variety of strategies, including product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and alliances.

Fuel Cards Market: Key Players:

British Petroleum, Engen, ExxonMobil, First National Bank, FleetCor, Oilibya, Puma Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, U.S. Bancorp, and Wex Inc.

Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Over the past few months, most industries around the globe have experienced negative impacts. These disruptions were caused by significant disruptions in their manufacturing and supply-chain operations due to various precautionary lockdowns as well as other restrictions enforced worldwide by governing authorities. The same is true for the Fuel Cards markets. In addition, consumer demand has declined as people are more inclined to cut non-essential costs from their budgets. This is because of the severe economic impact on most people. Over the forecast timeline, these elements will continue to impact the revenue trajectory for the Fuel Cards marketplace. The Fuel Cards Market is expected to recover as the respective governing authorities lift these enforced lockdowns.

Fuel Cards Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation of the Global Fuel Cards Market:

Key market segments

By Type

Branded

Universal

Merchant

By Application

Fuel refill

Parking

Vehicle service

Toll charge

Others

Regional Outlook of Fuel Cards Market

In 2023, Europe held the largest share of the Fuel Cards market. The region’s companies are adopting advanced features to benefit their customers. The region is seeing an increase in corporate end-users due to the expansion of the corporate sector and the presence of many fleet management companies throughout Europe.

Asia Pacific’s market is being driven by the adoption of contactless and prepaid technologies. China and India are the fastest-growing economies. In the coming years, the demand for Fuel Cards will increase.

