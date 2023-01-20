2023 Taipei Game Show to showcase over 200 new video games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s largest annual gaming industry event, The Taipei Game Show, will return to Taipei in early February. This year’s event will host 275 vendors representing 25 countries, according to a recent press release.

The trade show will take place from Feb. 2-5 at Taipei’s Nangang Exhibition Center. Visitors who attend the event will have the opportunity to see new hardware as well as demos of numerous unreleased games, including Capcom’s upcoming title "Street Fighter 6."

There will also be lectures from industry professionals and musical performances, according to the press release. Console titans like Nintendo, Xbox, and Playstation will all have booths to demo new products.

Notable game developers like Ubisoft and Neobards Entertainment will be present along with numerous Taiwanese developers, giving visitors an incredible opportunity to take stock of the state of the global gaming industry.

According to the press release, this year’s exhibition “will showcase more than 200 games, including the new "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" and "Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key." and invite producers and illustrators to join the fun. In addition, "ATOMIC HEART" with exclusive game play access, and the 3A masterpiece "HOGWARTS LEGACY" that gamers have been looking forward to will be at the show.”

A special zone will be set aside for business-to-business (B2B) networking and consulting. A virtual event, the Asia-Pacific Game Summit Online Forum, will also be hosted in the metaverse to complement the opening day of the game show (Feb. 2).

Tickets cost NT$250 (US$8.25) to enter, however, tickets purchased online before Feb. 1 will only cost NT$200 (US$6.65). Access to the general exhibition floor is open to the public without registration, but early registration is required to access the B2B Zone and the metaverse event.

Whether you are an industry professional, an avid gamer, or just curious to try some new games, don’t miss this chance to see some incredible new titles and cutting edge gaming technology. For more information, visit the official site of the 2023 Taipei Game Show.