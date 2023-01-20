Moobicast Recognised as Participating Aggregator (PA) Under IMDA’s Full SSIR Regime, Implements Feature to Combat Fraudulent Messages

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 January 2023 - Maven Lab, an Omni Channel Communication Company provider based in Singapore, has been listed as a Participating Aggregator (PA) under IMDA’s Full SMS Sender ID Registry Regime, also known as the Full SSIR Regime. Through this, Maven Lab’s SMS solution – Moobicast, is equipped to protect mobile users from receiving spoofed messages.



The Full SSIR Regime is an initiative that was first publicly proposed on August 2022 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). According to the proposal, all organisations that deliver SMS with Sender IDs to Singapore mobile users are required to register their Sender IDs under the SSIR. In addition, organisations may only engage with SSIR-affiliated SMS “Participating Aggregators” or SMS service providers.



Intended to strengthen the SMS communications channel for Singapore consumers, the public proposal received favourable responses from organisations and SMS service providers. Following extensive evaluation, the transition to the Full SSIR Regime will be effective as of 31st January 2023.



As an approved Participating Aggregator, Maven Lab aims to support the Singapore government in safeguarding consumers and helping organisations promote a secure digital communication space. To further support this, Maven Lab has also implemented a solution for managing whitelisted and blacklisted Sender IDs in accordance with business requirements and IMDA guidelines. This feature allows organisations to construct a list of approved and unapproved Sender IDs to filter communications and ensure smooth delivery. This helps to prevent the transmission of potentially inappropriate or fraudulent messages.



Maven Lab aims to empower organisations consistently by providing solutions that drive traffic, increase revenue, and promote brand loyalty in a safe digital landscape. In addition, the company strives to establish itself in the communication scene by reinventing the way organisations connect with their clients in order to improve customer engagement and effortlessly achieve corporate goals.



Since its inception in 2006, Moobicast has been dedicated to helping businesses and organisations of all sizes achieve their online communication needs through various solutions. The company has branched from an SMS marketing provider to one that offers a more comprehensive range of communication services, such as WhatsApp, to suit the needs of its clientele.



Presently, the company provides an array of communication tools, including SMS API, WhatsApp API, Live-Chat, Facebook Messenger, LINE-Chat, WeChat services, two-factor authentication, and more, to support organisations in all their communications requirements. Other widely-used solutions, including mass SMS messaging, are also offered to meet current trends. Their expansion supports their mission of aiding businesses in transitioning from discontinuous conversations and non-directional marketing to one that promotes engagement.



