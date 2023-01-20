Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/01/20 15:29
A destroyed Russian tank covered by snow stands in a forest in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A Ukrainian tank with soldiers is seen through a car window close to the frontline near Kremenna in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023...
Local residents clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. ...
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine during a protest action by...
Funeral service employees adjusts a photo of late Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida before her laying in state at Rome's Capitol Hill, Wednesday, ...
Actor Kevin Spacey smiles as he arrives at the Cinema Massimo in Turin, Italy, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Kevin Spacey was in the northern Italian city of...
Residents of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, demonstrate Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023 against the scheduled arrival of South Sudanese troops set to...
A man sells items to passers-by at Galata bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thank...
A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome ...
The installation of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, peering over the Louis Vuitton flagship store is pictured at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Sun...
A man walks along the south bank of the River Thames backdropped by the Elizabeth Tower, known as Big Ben, of the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tue...
Spectators gather to watch an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Wengen, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

JAN 13-19, 2023

From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris photographer Thibault Camus.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com