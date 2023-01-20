Millennials have big wellness ambitions, but lack the means to achieve them, Bupa survey finds

Fewer than half of Hong Kong millennials are satisfied with overall health and wellbeing

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 January 2023 - Millennials in Asia care about health and wellness and they are willing to spend on what they care. According to a survey by Bupa, over six in ten Hong Kong millennials consider themselves health conscious, but fewer than half (48%) are satisfied with their overall health and wellbeing, the survey found.Bupa surveyed over 500 Hong Kong millennials aged 25-40 to examine their health and wellness trends and habits. The survey discovered that millennials today care deeply about their wellbeing, but struggle with how to prioritize it. They struggle to get enough sleep, to find healthy meal options during the hectic work week, and to do regular exercise. The survey also revealed a number of workplace-specific wellness concerns, ranging from eye strain to back pain to managing mental stress.While previous generations saw "good health" as the absence of illness, millennials take a far broader approach. They largely view health and wellness as holistic: encompassing diet and exercise, mental health, emotional wellbeing, positive daily practices like meditation, pastimes that promote personal development, social and community support from peers, and a good night's sleep.Millennials face a number of barriers to achieving the healthy, balanced life they seek. There are external factors such as long working hours and social obligations, plus internal factors like lack of motivation or simply not knowing where to start. On top of all these, there's COVID. Since early 2020, lack of access to sports facilities, less time with friends and family, and the stress of living with a global pandemic have impacted the health of everyone.Andrew Merrilees, Managing Director, Bupa Hong Kongsaid, "The unmet health and wellbeing needs of Hong Kong millennials represent both an opportunity and an obligation. There is a white space in the market for products and services capable of helping millennial consumers overcome the gap between their wellbeing ambitions and their current state of knowledge and ability." With 70% of millennials wanting to learn more about health, but only half proactively seeking out health-related content, they need the market to come up with solutions which are engaging and accessible.In addition, workplaces can do more beyond health coverage to look after employees. Millennials, and certainly the incoming generation of Gen Z employees, want to be connected to holistic wellness resources where they can find education and encouragement around diet, exercise, sleep and more. It is a move from "sick care" to "well care", one that brings holistic health to the forefront.Hashtag: #Bupa

