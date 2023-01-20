Hundreds displaced from fire in Seoul slum

Around 500 people were evacuated from the slum region of Guryong Village, in the South Korean capital of Seoul after a fire broke out in the early hours of the day, as per local authorities.

The fire, which broke out at 6:27 a.m., burned down at least 40 homes in a 1,700-square-meter radius. The low income Guryong village is home to some 660 households. No casualties have been reported so far.

More than 800 firefighters, public workers and police officers are working on the rescue operation under the cover of dense smoke. Though investigation for the source is still underway, the fire is likely to have started in one of the houses made of plastic and playwood.

One of the last remaining slums, Guryong is prone to fires, floods and other calamities. As a result, many homes are now made of wood and cardboards, further leaving its residents vulnerable. It is also a symbol of inequality in South Korea because of its location — next to the affluent Gangnam district. Plans for redevelopment have made little progress because of disputes between residents and landlords.

How have authorities responded?

All evacuated residents have been moved to nearby facilities including a school gym and will be later moved into hotels, according Kim Ah-reum, an official at the Gangnam district office.

Currently at the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos, Switzerland, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for mobilization of all available firefighters and equipment in an effort to minimize damage.

Meanwhile Interior Minister Lee Sang-min instructed authorities to protect neighbouring areas from secondary damage.

mk/rc (Reuters, AP)