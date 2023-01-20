Taiwan loses a friend in New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern after she resigns as PM

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan lost a friend in New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after she resigned Thursday (Jan. 19).

Ardern said she "didn’t have any more gas left in the tank” and that she would step down no later than Feb. 7. The news came as she announced the next New Zealand general election would be held on Nov. 14.

While the news came as a shock to many, there was a mix of admiration, respect, and sometimes disappointment from commentators on her government’s failure to deliver on certain policy issues.

During her time as prime minister, she led a Labour coalition government through six crisis-hit years. On March 15, 2019 a white-supremacist terrorist attacked two mosques in Christchurch, killing 51 people and injuring 40.

Ardern responded quickly internationally and domestically, passing legislation banning assault weapons just six days following the attack. She also joined the French president in spearheading the “Christchurch Call” against online extremism, with social media company LINE becoming the first Asian-based tech company to commit to the pledge.

Similar to her response to the 2019 terror attack, Ardern’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was swift and decisive. In March 2020 she referenced the success of Taiwan’s coronavirus response, saying that New Zealand would be following the Taiwan model to combat the virus.

In July 2020 President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) tweeted her thanks to Ardern, saying "we truly appreciate Jacinda Ardern speaking up for Taiwan's participation in the WHO.”

We truly appreciate @jacindaardern speaking up for #Taiwan's participation in the @WHO. We cherish the common values we share with #NewZealanders, that is democracy, human rights, & rule of law, principles that are important to who we are as Taiwanese. — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) July 29, 2020

Ardern’s government also launched a new foreign policy in the Pacific region that aims to reorient New Zealand’s relationships with its Pacific partners, perceived by many as a response to growing Chinese influence in the region. The Pacific is a region in which Taiwan has four official allies, vying for influence in direct competition with China.

Similarly, Ardern and the New Zealand government have found themselves increasingly divided between a preference for an international rules-based order in the region, and the country's relationship with China as its biggest trading partner.

When Ardern met Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) she discussed Taiwan, noting that China’s actions were “testing” the relationship between the two countries.

In her last three-year term as prime minister, Ardern has increasingly faced threats and online attacks from online extremist groups. This is in stark contrast to the “Jacindamania” that characterized her leadership when she first became leader.