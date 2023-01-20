Alexa
Taiwan’s Formosa Express celebrates 100th anniversary of Disney

Meet iconic Disney cartoon characters in round-the-island tourist trains

  108
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/20 15:17
Disney-themed Formosa Express trains. (Facebook, ezTravel photo)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The round-the-island tourist trains of the Formosa Express (環島之星) have taken on a new look featuring some of Disney’s iconic characters.

Timed with the centennial of the Walt Disney Company, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) collaborated with travel agency ezTravel to launch the newly-decorated trains that spotlight 10 popular Disney characters and mascots in eight themed cars.

Mickey Mouse and Friends, Donald Duck, Disney Princess heroines, Frozen, Alice in Wonderland, Disney Villains, and Disney Classics, and Marie are among the themes of the new trains.

Blended into the designs are unique Taiwanese traits, including night markets and local snacks, such as xiaolongbao (steamed buns), bubble tea, and pineapple cakes, according to TRA.

Known for the comfy seating, interactive activities and specialized dining services, the Formosa Express service offers a variety of packages that take riders to both seaside and mountain tourist attractions.

Running between Jan. 19 and Feb. 28, the Formosa Express departs from Taipei and stops at 21 locations across the country. Those who embark on a journey by the end of this month will have a chance of bringing home a desk calendar.

Visit the website of ezTravel for ticket booking.

Disney-themed Formosa Express trains. (Facebook, ezTravel photos)

